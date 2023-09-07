Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Lifetime original ‘Murdaugh Murders: The Movie’ to air in October

Lifetime TV network said its 500th original movie will be a drama about the Murdaugh family and the double murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.
By Amanda Shaw and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Lifetime TV network will air a four-hour special next month about the Murdaugh family and the double murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

“Murdaugh Murders: The Movie” is set to air over two nights on Oct. 14 and 15. This is the network’s 500th original movie.

Actor Bill Pullman, known for his roles in “The Sinner” and “Halston,” will play disbarred Lowcountry attorney and convicted killer Alex Murdaugh.

Murdaugh is serving two life sentences for killing his wife and youngest son on their hunting property in Colleton County in 2021.

Lauren Robek, known from “Yellowjackets” and “Firefly Lane,” will play Maggie Murdaugh.

Curtis Tweedie from “I Zombie” and “Supernatural” will play Paul Murdaugh.

According to the network, the movie is being produced by Murdaugh Productions Inc.

The movie is part of a series the network is airing this fall called “Ripped from the Headlines.”

Other cases that will make their debut as Lifetime original movies include the murders of Heidi Broussard in Texas in 2019 and Alabama corrections officer Vicky White in 2022.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers charged incorrect tax rate at Alabama Walmart locations
Walmart customers charged incorrect totals after food tax reduction in Alabama
WAFF
Sparkman football player killed in Lawrence Co. crash following police pursuit
Julius Jamear Staten
Albertville HS student-athlete killed in crash remembered as someone ‘everybody loved’
Scene of wreck on Winchester Road, Fortune Drive
One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash on Winchester Rd., Fortune Dr.
Kitchen Cops: May 26, 2023
Kitchen Cops: Roaches, flies, gnats, spiders and ants in Athens restaurant

Latest News

The department posted photos of the rescue on Facebook.
Firefighters climb 30 feet through storm drain at Walmart to rescue tiny kitten
In this screen grab from video made available Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, American caver Mark...
Trapped US explorer thanks authorities for saving his life in emotional video from Turkish cave
Kenneth Booth, Lexi White of the Cullman County Sheriff's Office
2 Cullman County Sheriff’s Dept. employees dead after murder, suicide
A family feud over a home in California is making headlines.
Those involved in buying house from son who forced parents to move tell their side of story