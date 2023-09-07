Lawrence County man arrested for ‘significant role’ in drug trafficking enterprise

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County man was arrested this week on drug possession and trafficking charges following a years-long investigation.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Clarence ‘Jason’ Coffey was arrested under the Drug Trafficking Enterprise Act on September 6. Search warrants were executed at multiple locations resulting in the discovery of more than one ounce of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

The evidence obtained in the search resulted in the following charges:

Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Coffey is in custody at the Lawrence County Jail on a bond of over $3,000,000.

Coffey previously pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance in 2015, according to online court documents.

A conviction under the Drug Trafficking Enterprise Act can result in a minimum of 25 years in prison to a maximum of life without parole, Fines range from no less than $150,000 to no more than $1,000,000.

The investigation is ongoing and other arrests are anticipated, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

