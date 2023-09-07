Deals
Hanceville man arrested on child abuse charges, held without bond

Bakari Fortman Sr., 27
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hanceville man was arrested on Thursday on child abuse charges.

Bakari Fortman Sr., 27, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Child Abuse and Torture/Willful Abuse of a Child.

According to the Hartselle Police Department, the arrest was the result of an investigation brought to an investigator on Wednesday. The investigator was provided with video evidence showing incidents of the abuse.

Fortman was booked into the Morgan County Jail where he is being held without bond.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

