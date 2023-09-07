Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration

First responders in Colbert County are getting life-saving training

WAFF 48 Reporting
By Aria Pons
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Colbert County Deputies spent all of Thursday learning CPR and how to administer NARCAN.

The Colbert County EMA Office hosted the training where they trained the deputies in CPR and played an instructional video on how to administer NARCAN. After today, the deputies will be certified.

EMA Director Michael Smith said it is crucial for those who arrive at the scene first to be prepared for anything.

“Oh, it’s really important for the folks in the field,” Smith said. “They’re the first ones there and it’s vital to have things such as CPR started as quick as possible. So, especially those deputies that may be the first to the scene, they [need] to know these life-saving skills. It would be very important to possibly save a life.”

Colbert County Sheriff Eric Balentine wants the department to be certified and ready for anything.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers charged incorrect tax rate at Alabama Walmart locations
Walmart customers charged incorrect totals after food tax reduction in Alabama
WAFF
Sparkman football player killed in Lawrence Co. crash following police pursuit
Julius Jamear Staten
Albertville HS student-athlete killed in crash remembered as someone ‘everybody loved’
Scene of wreck on Winchester Road, Fortune Drive
One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash on Winchester Rd., Fortune Dr.
Kitchen Cops: May 26, 2023
Kitchen Cops: Roaches, flies, gnats, spiders and ants in Athens restaurant

Latest News

Bakari Fortman Sr., 27
Hanceville man arrest on child abuse charges, held without bond
Over the counter Narcan available in major retail stores, coming soon to independent businesses
Narcan available in major retail stores, coming soon to independent businesses
WAFF 48 Reporting
Contract bid awarded towards renovation of the Colbert Co. Justice Center
WAFF 48 Reporting
Waterline begins the process on the Colbert County justice building plans