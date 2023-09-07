First responders in Colbert County are getting life-saving training

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Colbert County Deputies spent all of Thursday learning CPR and how to administer NARCAN.

The Colbert County EMA Office hosted the training where they trained the deputies in CPR and played an instructional video on how to administer NARCAN. After today, the deputies will be certified.

EMA Director Michael Smith said it is crucial for those who arrive at the scene first to be prepared for anything.

“Oh, it’s really important for the folks in the field,” Smith said. “They’re the first ones there and it’s vital to have things such as CPR started as quick as possible. So, especially those deputies that may be the first to the scene, they [need] to know these life-saving skills. It would be very important to possibly save a life.”

Colbert County Sheriff Eric Balentine wants the department to be certified and ready for anything.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.