Fall in love with these new arrivals at Sweet Pineapple

Sweet Pineapple shares what they have in store for the fall season
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Fall is almost here, and soon we’ll enjoy pumpkin spice lattes while watching the leaves change color.

Get ready for fall with Sweet Pineapple! They’ve got everything you need for gift-giving, home decorating, accessorizing, and more. Don’t miss out on all the fall essentials they have to offer. Now through September 16, mention the code phrase “Fall Sweet Fall” and get a special gift with your purchase!

Sweet Pineapple has an array of kitchen décor and accessories
Sweet Pineapple has an array of kitchen décor and accessories(Gina Garrett)

Sweet Pineapple offers a vast array of scents that will please any nose, from apple to pumpkin, catering to all scent preferences.

Poppy popcorn
Poppy popcorn(Gina Garrett)

You’ll be pleasantly surprised to know that they not only have amazing home decor items, but they also offer delicious fall snacks! One of Owner Gina’s favorites is the fall popcorn line from Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn. I never would have thought that a PSL could be transformed into a delicious snack!

Fall volcano candles
Fall volcano candles(Gina Garrett)
Velvet pumpkins at Sweet Pineapple
Velvet pumpkins at Sweet Pineapple(Gina Garrett)

The Sweet Pineapple seasonal collection includes amazing home decor items. One of Gina’s favorites is these soft velvet pumpkins that can be used in many ways. You can stack them with pillows on a couch, display them on a shelf, or use them as a centerpiece. The possibilities are endless!

Visit Sweet Pineapple at 964 Airport Rd SW #1, Huntsville, AL 35802 for all your fall and seasonal decor, and follow them on Instagram for updates!

