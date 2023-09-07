Downtown Huntsville Christmas Parade Theme Announced

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Get ready to bring in the holiday season on December 5 at 6 p.m. for “Christmas Through the Decades.”

The 2023 Huntsville Christmas Parade theme was announced today at the VBC where Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Santa Claus, Mix 96.9 (WRSA-FM), VBC staff, sponsors, and others were in attendance.

The 2023 Huntsville Christmas Parade theme has been announced (Samantha Neilsen)

“We’re excited to announce the theme of this year’s Christmas parade,” said Abby Kay, WRSA Program Director and Morning Show Host. “There are so many different floats you could see with this theme, from a roaring ‘20′s Christmas to a rad ‘80′s celebration – this community is super creative so I’m sure we’ll see some amazing floats!”

In July, a People’s Choice Poll was held on the Parade Facebook page to determine the theme. The people cast their votes and the results have been tallied – the theme for the 2023 Huntsville Christmas Parade is “Christmas Through the Decades!”

Santa at the theme announcement (Samantha Neilsen)

“This year’s theme will allow everyone to take a trip down memory lane and reexperience favorite holiday memories,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. “For our children, the parade continues an established Huntsville tradition where they can make new memories and celebrate the joys of the season.”

Registration for the 2023 Huntsville Christmas Parade officially opened to the public during the press conference on September 7 and will remain open through October 13

Interested participants can find registration information at mix969huntsville.com. Participation is limited and registrations will be reviewed by a panel for approval. Early registration is encouraged. To further promote high-quality floats, there will be three community judges who will judge based on different criteria including Creativity, Execution, and Theme Interpretation. The highly anticipated 9th Annual Mix 96.9 Von Braun Center Downtown Huntsville Christmas Parade presented by Bank Independent will feature over 80 quality floats, animals, and marching bands. This event is a Huntsville holiday tradition and would not be possible without the generous support of local organizations.

“Bank Independent strives to impact both our clients and the community we serve in a positive way,” said Nick Rockhill, Vice President and Sales Officer. “As a financial institution that values community and service to others, supporting the Huntsville Christmas Parade is a wonderful way to connect with people and enrich lives.”

The parade route and parking guide for the 2023 parade (Samantha Neilsen)

The Mix 96.9 Von Braun Center Downtown Huntsville Christmas Parade will begin on Clinton Avenue near the U.S. Post Office at 6:00 p.m. It will then progress east on Clinton through downtown Huntsville, ending near AM Booth’s Lumberyard.

“We’re in the event business and host hundreds throughout the year, but the Huntsville Christmas Parade is one of our favorites,” said Samantha Nielsen, VBC Director of Marketing and Public Relations. “We’re thrilled to partner again with WRSA and bring this holiday tradition to the Huntsville community, and we look forward to seeing how participants interpret this exciting theme!”

For more information about the 2023 Huntsville Christmas Parade and to stay updated on parade announcements, follow @HSVChristmasParade on Facebook.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.