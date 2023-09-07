Crime Stoppers: Man walks away with loads of detergent from Kroger on Mooresville Rd.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s getting hard to beat these surveillance cameras. They are everywhere especially when you don’t want to pay for your groceries.

This crime was easy to spot at the Mooresville Road Kroger in Huntsville.

Huntsville Police say a man wearing a blue Colts hat and white Reebok shirt walked into the store and collected several items and left without paying. In hand, two jugs of laundry detergent.

He did not get away without a clear shot riding shotgun leaving the store.

Police are looking for Brandon Ellis. Investigators say he damaged the home his girlfriend was renting.

Stephanie Scott is accused of cashing checks from a closed account.

Bradley Calfee is wanted on theft charges, he’s accused of stealing items from someone’s home.

Darrell Isaiah Thomas Jr. after officials say he them a fake name during a traffic stop.

Mario Dino Locurto is accused of passing bad checks for cash in town.

Crime of the Week: If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

