Contract bid awarded towards renovation of the Colbert Co. Justice Center

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) -The first contract bid was awarded on the construction and renovation of Colbert County’s new Justice Center.

The county will be placing a 12-inch waterline out on the Muscle Shoals TVA Reservation that will run five miles. The county commission has agreed to pay for a waterline to service the jail and other places. The commission is tasking a Florence Construction Company to install the new line. The company’s bid was $100,000 less than anticipated. The contract cost around $1.18 million.

Colbert County Administrator Roger Creekmore said the waterline will help renovate the deteriorating jail.

“The jail has been overcrowded for years,” Creekmore said. “It’s a 1961 model. It needs to be replaced. It’s been crying out for replacement for years and years and years. I think they will be very happy and the community will be better served because they’ll have better access to these facilities.”

Creekmore said the bid for the contract on building the justice center should be given out by early November. He expects to begin construction soon after that.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.