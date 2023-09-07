Cold front to drop temps & humidity through the weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Thursday morning. After last night’s stronger thunderstorms we wake up to a quiet morning across the Tennessee Valley with fair skies overhead and areas of patchy fog.

Morning temperatures are cooler in the mid-60s to lower 70s, any fog this morning will dissipate by 9:30. A cold front will gradually push through this morning resulting in clearing skies by the afternoon and falling humidity levels thanks to a northwest breeze. Highs today will be just below average in the middle 80s. Skies remain clear overnight with more fog developing in areas that saw rainfall on Wednesday, lows will be very refreshing in the upper 50s to lower 60s!

Friday will be a prefect end to the work week with abundant sunshine and pleasant high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s! The weekend forecast looks great for outside plans with more sunshine, low humidity and seasonal high temps in the middle 80s for Saturday and Sunday. Nearly everyone will stay rain-free for the weekend, but a weak center of low pressure may bring some wrap around rain showers to areas of far Northeast Alabama Saturday into Sunday.

Next week will start off quiet with temps staying in the 80s, rain chances will gradually increase by Wednesday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.