75-year-old man arrested for murder in Scottsboro

Alvin Cornelison
Alvin Cornelison(Jackson County Inmate Roster)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A 75-year-old Scottsboro man was arrested for murder on Thursday.

The Scottsboro Police Department arrested Alvin Cornelison on the charge of homicide-murder on Sept. 7 and booked him into the Jackson County Detention Center around 11:30 a.m.

He is currently listed as having no bond.

WAFF has reached out to the Scottsboro Police Department for more information.

