75-year-old man arrested for murder in Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A 75-year-old Scottsboro man was arrested for murder on Thursday.

The Scottsboro Police Department arrested Alvin Cornelison on the charge of homicide-murder on Sept. 7 and booked him into the Jackson County Detention Center around 11:30 a.m.

He is currently listed as having no bond.

WAFF has reached out to the Scottsboro Police Department for more information.

