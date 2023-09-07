75-year-old man arrested for murder in Scottsboro
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A 75-year-old Scottsboro man was arrested for murder on Thursday.
The Scottsboro Police Department arrested Alvin Cornelison on the charge of homicide-murder on Sept. 7 and booked him into the Jackson County Detention Center around 11:30 a.m.
He is currently listed as having no bond.
WAFF has reached out to the Scottsboro Police Department for more information.
