75-year-old man arrested for his wife’s murder in Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A 75-year-old Scottsboro man was arrested for murder on Thursday.

Officers with the Scottsboro Police Department responded to a call on S. Market St. at nearly 8 a.m. on Thursday morning after a caller said that he had killed his wife and she was in the home.

When officers arrived, they came in contact with 75-year-old Alvin Cornelison who had indicated to officers that he had killed his wife, Mary and that she was inside the home. Cornelison was arrested and charged with murder. He was booked into the Jackson County Detention Center, bond has not been set at this time.

