2024 Major League Fishing schedule includes Lake Guntersville, Smith Lake & Wheeler Lake

Major League Fishing releases 2024 schedule
Major League Fishing releases 2024 schedule(MLF)
By Wade Smith
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Major League Fishing announced the 2024 Toyota Series schedule on Thursday including multiple stops in north Alabama.

The 2024 Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats casts off the regular season in early February at Lake Guntersville and wraps up with the Series Championship at Wheeler Lake.

”We’re thrilled to announce the 2024 Toyota Series schedule to competitors and fans and feel confident that we’re hitting some of the best fisheries in the country at great times of the year,” said Mark McWha, MLF Tournament Director. “We’re looking forward to seeing some really big weights at some of these events and are anticipating a great 2024 season.”

Madison County Commission Chairman Mac McCutcheon looks forward to welcoming competitors to the area.

”Located in the heart of bass fishing, we’re proud to host the Toyota Series Championship in Huntsville at Ditto Landing,” said Chairman McCutcheon.

See below for events scheduled in Alabama:

2024 MLF Toyota Series Schedule:

Feb. 14-16                           

Lake Guntersville - Scottsboro, Ala.

Hosted by the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce

April 4-6                               

Smith Lake - Cullman, Ala.

Hosted by the Cullman County Tourism Bureau

Toyota Series Championship

Nov. 7-9                                       

Wheeler Lake - Huntsville, Ala.

Hosted by the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Madison County Commission and the Huntsville Sports Commission

