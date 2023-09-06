Women’s Economic Development Council hosting local author

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Women’s Economic Development Council of Huntsville is hosting best-selling author, Mary Katherine Backstrom on September 14 for a leadership development training on Curating Joy.

WEDC exists to champion women as leaders in business and in the community. It was founded for the purpose of providing women with opportunities to contribute substantially to the economic development of our community. WEDC members are a diverse group of mid-to-senior level executives, business professionals, and successful businesswomen working together, mentoring each other, and sharing resources to accelerate economic development.

Mary Katherine has found that curating joy is a difficult thing to do during challenging times. Still, as a cancer survivor, she has learned to lean on humor and find the bright spots in both her professional and personal lives to find joy in the most unlikely places. She offers a unique perspective on how to navigate the ups and downs of life while still finding moments of genuine happiness.

Tickets are still available for the luncheon and can be purchased here.

