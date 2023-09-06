Deals
Scattered stronger storms for Wednesday afternoon & evening

By Eric Burke
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Wednesday morning.  We have partly cloudy skies overhead and muggy conditions to start off the early morning hours. A few light rain showers can be expected for the morning drive to work and school so umbrellas will be a good idea. 

Skies will be generally sunny through lunchtime before more clouds start to move in, highs today will reach the lower 90s with a heat index between 94 to 99 degrees.  Scattered rain showers and storms will develop into the afternoon and evening hours, the best coverage of storms will likely be in Middle Tennessee and areas along and west of I-65.  Some of these afternoon storms may become strong to severe with threats of heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and brief damaging wind gusts.  

Showers and storms will gradually taper off overnight with lows staying mild in the upper 60s.  A cold front will move through the Tennessee Valley on Thursday leading to clearing skies and falling humidity levels thanks to a northwest breeze.  Thursday’s highs will be cooler in the middle to upper 80s with just a slight chance of seeing a few isolated rain showers. 

Friday through Sunday look fantastic for early September with highs staying near average in the middle to upper 80s.  The weekend will be sunny and rain-free, perfect for any outside plans you may have!

