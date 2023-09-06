Mad Mayhem teaches Payton roller derby basics

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Mad Mayhem Jr. Roller Derby is the only junior roller derby team in Madison County and one of three in the state.

They believe that everyone deserves a place where they can be themselves and be free from judgment. They also just happen to think that everything is better on skates. The coaches at Mad Mayhem ensure that their team members are in a safe environment both physically and emotionally. This fully inclusive team is made of anyone from the ages 9-18. They are able to grow as an athlete and as an individual.

If you’re interested in joining and causing some Mayhem, visit their website for more information.

