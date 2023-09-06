Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Mad Mayhem teaches Payton roller derby basics

Payton learns roller derby basics with the Mayhem team
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Mad Mayhem Jr. Roller Derby is the only junior roller derby team in Madison County and one of three in the state.

They believe that everyone deserves a place where they can be themselves and be free from judgment. They also just happen to think that everything is better on skates. The coaches at Mad Mayhem ensure that their team members are in a safe environment both physically and emotionally. This fully inclusive team is made of anyone from the ages 9-18. They are able to grow as an athlete and as an individual.

If you’re interested in joining and causing some Mayhem, visit their website for more information.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers charged incorrect tax rate at Alabama Walmart locations
Walmart customers charged incorrect totals after food tax reduction in Alabama
WAFF
Sparkman football player killed in Lawrence Co. crash following police pursuit
Julius Jamear Staten
Albertville HS student-athlete killed in crash remembered as someone ‘everybody loved’
Suspect arrested in connection to Quality Circle homicide investigation
Suspect arrested in connection to Quality Circle homicide investigation
Crash scene in Huntsville
Huntsville Police identify man who died after crash at Clinton Ave., Governors Dr.