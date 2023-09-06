Inmate found dead in infirmary cell at Madison County Jail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate at the Madison County Jail was found dead in his cell on Tuesday.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 5, Coryell Derrick, age 45, suffered a medical emergency in a cell within the jail infirmary. Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner confirmed this information in a Wednesday press release.

Officials with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services were unable to revive Derrick upon arrival. Madison County Detectives found no indications of foul play upon preliminary investigation of the death. The investigation is ongoing.

Derrick had been in the Madison County Jail since July 2023. He was facing probation violation charges and other traffic offenses.

“An in-custody death is always difficult for everyone involved: facility staff members, medical staff, and emergency first responders,” Sheriff Turner said. “We are extremely saddened to report the death of Mr. Derrick and send our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

No additional information is available at this time.

