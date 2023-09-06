Inmate dies at hospital following medical emergency at Lawrence County Jail following

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County Jail inmate died on Wednesday following an early morning medical emergency.

According to Chief Deputy Brian Covington, 48 -year-old Hollis Shannon South of Hillsboro was experiencing a medical issue in the early morning hours of Sept. 6.

Officials say inmate alerted the jail staff and CPR was performed by inmates and jail staff while an ambulance was on the way.

South was transported to Lawrence Medical Center where he later died.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has requested the State Bureau of Investigations to investigate the in custody death and the Alabama Department of Forensic Science will conduct an autopsy.

Officials say South was being housed for a bench warrant.

