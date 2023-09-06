Don’t be blue, enjoy some BBQ

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Returning for its 7th year, Bernard Blues and BBQ Arts and Crafts Festival this weekend in Cullman!

From September 9 through 10, attendees will fill the streets to try delicious BBQ, shop homemade goods, and listen to some fantastic music. The event features some of the best artisans in the Southeast with their work including pottery, wreaths, door hangers, flowers, wood-turned bowls, clothing, birdhouses, honey, jewelry, soap, brooms, metal art, glass art, freshly ground cornmeal and grits, and much, much more. While shopping, enjoy live music and the best pulled pork in the Southeast as well as ribs, hamburgers, brats, and chicken.

Man at Bernard Blues & BBQ smoking some meat (Karen Foster)

Happening on the beautiful campus of St. Bernard Abbey and Prep School, admission is a $10 requested donation, and children under 12 get in for free.

On Sunday at 4 p.m., St. Bernard will give away cash prizes totaling over $12,000! Festival guests can also tour our world-famous Ave Maria Grotto at a reduced admission of $5 all weekend.

Arts, crafts, music and so much more (Karen Foster)

Festival hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day. For more information, you can visit here.

