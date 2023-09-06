Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Decatur city council looking at budget items

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
By Matthew King
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur City leaders are talking over ways to spend taxpayer money. In their meeting Monday night, they had discussions over local organizations receiving funding, and a pay raise for city employees.

Sue Terrell with Hands Across Decatur was there to plea for more funding in the 2024 fiscal year. The local organization advocates for the booming homeless population in the River City. Terrell said the organization has already served over 6,000 homeless in 2023, and they need more funding to keep up.

“We all live in survival mode every single day,” she said. “By the grace of God, most of us have a home, family, source of income, food, health insurance, and access to medication. But what if you didn’t?”

The room was tense between one resident and Mayor Tab Bowling as she advocated for additional funding for Hands Across Decatur by quoting the bible.

“The right thing to do is to keep supreme structure by loving your neighbor as you’d love yourself.” she said. “As soon as you start making class distinctions, you are committing sin and under condemnation of breaking the law.”

The city council also passed a new plan to meet the cost of living adjustment for city employees. The council approved the personnel board’s decision to add a three percent adjustment to job classifications and payment plans to keep with the times.

Councilman Billy Jackson was the only member to vote against this plan, saying the city should pay employees more than 3 percent.

“I would rather see us, again, our employees pick up five or six percent. I don’t know that it’s feasible at this point because I’ve been here when we had to lay people off.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers charged incorrect tax rate at Alabama Walmart locations
Walmart customers charged incorrect totals after food tax reduction in Alabama
Suspect arrested in connection to Quality Circle homicide investigation
Suspect arrested in connection to Quality Circle homicide investigation
Shooting on Bonnell Dr. results in 2 deaths, HPD serving warrant related to investigation
2 victims identified in shooting on Bonnell Dr., HPD searching for person of interest
WAFF
Sparkman football player killed in Lawrence Co. crash following police pursuit
District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
North Alabama State Rep. David Cole resigns, signs plea agreement

Latest News

Decatur City leaders discuss fiscal year budget allocations
Decatur City leaders discuss fiscal year budget allocations
Scene of wreck on Winchester Road, Fortune Drive
One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash on Winchester Rd., Fortune Dr.
WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
Sparkman football player killed in Lawrence Co. crash following police pursuit
If you have any information on his whereabouts contact HPD Major Crimes Unit Investigators...
HPD searching for capital murder suspect in connection to Bonnell Dr. shooting