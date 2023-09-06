Deals
Bonnell Drive capital murder suspect apprehended by U.S Marshals in Anniston

By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force has apprehended the capital murder suspect connected to a double homicide.

Tye’ Deshun Stevens, 23 of Huntsville, is accused of shooting and killing two women on Bonnell Drive on Aug. 29.

2 victims identified in shooting on Bonnell Dr., HPD searching for person of interest

The Huntsville Police Department obtained two capital warrants for Stevens and sent out a BOLO for his car. Investigators believed that Stevens was in either Anniston, AL or Columbia, S.C.

The U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force apprehended Stevens in Anniston on Wednesday afternoon.

HPD officials say that Stevens will be brought back to Madison County and be booked into the jail on his two capital murder warrants.

Investigators are looking for 23-year-old Tye’ Deshun Stevens of Huntsville, who they believe is in Anniston, AL or Columbia, S.C.(HPD)

