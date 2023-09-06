Auburn basketball coach talks “We’ll Meet Again: A New American Musical”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In 1937 at the age of five, Heinz Stern and his Jewish family escaped Westheim, Germany, under Nazi occupation. Later, they found love and acceptance in the arms of the small town of Opelika, Alabama.

For more than 60 years, Henry (Heinz) continued his search in the United States for other family members who survived the Holocaust. “We’ll Meet Again: A New American Musical” is a life-affirming story inspired by the life of Heinz Stern, told with humor and seasoned with the most popular music of the era. It’s a uniquely entertaining, uplifting, and edifying experience – “a great beam of light shining on the beauty and potential of the American spirit.”

Cast members show off American flag (Katy Doss)

Described as a powerful exploration of the unbreakable American spirit, “We’ll Meet Again” seamlessly weaves together the threads of Henry Stern’s extraordinary journey as he navigates the challenges of displacement and the quest for belonging. Fueled by the unwavering support of a welcoming community in Opelika, Henry embraces his new American identity while holding onto the rich cultural heritage of his German roots. The play shines a spotlight on the resilience and determination that define the American experience, even in the face of unimaginable adversity.

(The Making Of - We’ll Meet Again)

The cast of “We’ll Meet Again: A New American Musical” (Katy Doss)

Female cast members singing (Katy Doss)

At the heart of the story lies the discovery that another surviving member of Henry’s family emerged from the depths of the Holocaust in Germany. This revelation ignites a newfound hope within Henry’s aging heart, propelling him on a poignant quest to reunite with his long-lost relative. The play expertly interweaves the narratives of both Henry and his newfound family member, showcasing the parallel experiences and the remarkable journeys that led them to each other.

“We’ll Meet Again” is a proud testament to the American spirit. The play’s creation involved extensive research and collaboration, with dedicated playwrights immersing themselves in historical archives and engaging in heartfelt interviews with Holocaust survivors. This attention to detail ensures an authentic portrayal of the era, sensitively capturing the emotions, struggles, and triumphs of those who found refuge on American soil.

Under the visionary direction of Richard Rose, the talented cast and crew pour their hearts into bringing the play to life. They deliver heartfelt performances that embody the indomitable American spirit, infusing each scene with the resilience, determination, and unwavering hope that have come to define the nation.

(The Making Of - We’ll Meet Again)

Two cast members on stage (Katy Doss)

The cast of “We’ll Meet Again: A New American Musical” (Katy Doss)

This show is made possible by the generous support of Auburn Head Basketball Coach Bruce Pearl, and his wife Brandy. After seeing the show, Coach Pearl wanted as many people as possible to see it, and they have encouraged and supported this Southern Tour.

“We want as many people to experience this production as possible,” said Coach Pearl, “so that others can laugh and cry and be moved and inspired by the music, the story, and the dancing – just like Brandy and I were.”

The musical features 1930s and 1940s-era music, including many of the most popular songs and swing dances of the WWII era. Classics include “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” “I’ll Be Seeing You,” and “Juke Box Saturday Night,” as well as several beloved Jewish and Hebrew songs intimately integrated into the story, including the favorite “Hava Nagila.”

“We’ll Meet Again” was created and written by Jim Harris, directed by Richard Rose, with vocal arrangements and musical orchestrations by Mark Hayes. “Our hope in creating this show is to capture the essence of what America has meant to the world in our best moments,” said playwright Jim Harris.

Tickets are available online at princesstheatre.org.

