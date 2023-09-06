Deals
Alabama Women in Jazz Festival kicking off Friday

Executive Director of Valley Arts and Entertainment shares the story behind the festival and how the community can get involved
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Alabama Women in Jazz Festival is this weekend from September 8-9 at Bob Harrison Wellness and Advocacy Center.

Festival kicks off Friday September 8
Festival kicks off Friday September 8(Patrice Bivins)

The festival was founded by Patrice Bivins in 2014. It’s a unique program that provides performance opportunities for women of all skill levels. Tickets for the festival can be purchased here.

