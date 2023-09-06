Alabama Women in Jazz Festival kicking off Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Alabama Women in Jazz Festival is this weekend from September 8-9 at Bob Harrison Wellness and Advocacy Center.

Festival kicks off Friday September 8 (Patrice Bivins)

The festival was founded by Patrice Bivins in 2014. It’s a unique program that provides performance opportunities for women of all skill levels. Tickets for the festival can be purchased here.

