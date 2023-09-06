48 Blitz: see a full list Week 2 football games, scores

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - High school football moves into Week 2 in North Alabama!

See a full list of Week 2 games and scores by clicking here.

Tune in Friday night at 10 p.m. for the first 48 Blitz of the season on WAFF 48.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

The 48 Blitz crew and Sports Director Carl Prather talk with football coaches from teams in North Alabama about the meaning of the game.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.