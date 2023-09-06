48 Blitz: see a full list Week 2 football games, scores
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - High school football moves into Week 2 in North Alabama!
See a full list of Week 2 games and scores by clicking here.
Tune in Friday night at 10 p.m. for the first 48 Blitz of the season on WAFF 48.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.