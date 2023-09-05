A peek inside the new Guntersville High School campus

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One cannot drive through the city of Guntersville without noticing the enormous construction project sitting atop the hill just off Hwy 431.

Guntersville City Schools Superintendent Jason Barnett says construction of the all-new Guntersville High School is coming up faster than expected

“From January, when we had our ground-breaking ceremony to later this year, they’ve pretty much dried in 140,000 square feet of school construction which is impressive,” Barnett said.

Barnett says the old high school, currently housing GHS students, has small, oddly-shaped and out-of-date classrooms.

The new, $54 million high school will be modern and have spaces he says can be used for years to come.

“The facility that we are currently using is fifty years old and it was designed to provide educational opportunities of fifty years ago. This is designed to provide educational opportunities for now and in the future,” Barnett said.

He says the new building will include modernized versions of classrooms that will be flexible for all concentrations.

“Of course you have all the educational spaces but you also have a lot of S.T.E.A.M-- science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. These spaces, they’re flexible so we can adjust them as time goes along,” Barnett said.

Along with new spaces to learn, Barnett says the school will have updated safety features such as a state-of-the-art surveillance system and bulletproof glazing to windows and doors. He says the new spaces and extra safety features makes the price tag worth it.

“I believe it’s gonna be a real investment, it’s not just an expense, it’s an investment. I think when it all comes back, it’s gonna be money well spent,” Barnett said.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.