Owens Cross Roads business owner still rebuilding three months after severe storms swept away his business

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - One business owner is still rebuilding after strong winds in early summer storms hit the area in June. S & S Service Center has built a loyal customer base since it opened in 2006, Jerry Sneed, the owner, and his mechanics have been repairing automotives and generators for over 15 years.

They have had to slow down businesses after the storms destroyed most of the S & S Service Center building and most of the machinery used to fix cars and other automotive vehicles. He said he’s had to almost completely stop servicing cars after the storm, which was 60% of the business.

He says he’s thankful that his insurance is helping him fill in the gaps.

Right now, Sneed and his team are focusing the business on fixing generators. They’ve been doing it all under a carport behind the remnant of the building during the dangerously hot temperatures.

He says he’s doing what he can to stay in business.

“The shop was 50 feet wide by 140 feet long, after the tornado I’ve got 50 feet by 40 feet, a concrete pad with basically nothing. “It’s all cut up and hauled away except a big pile in the back.”

He is reimagining his business as he rebuilds. He wants to build back smaller and have less of a focus on automotives.

He wants to use the rest of his land for motor homes, travel trailers and boat storage facilities.

He says it will take eight to 10 months to complete.

WAFF 48's Megan Plotka reporting

“The process of rebuilding, running into roadblocks, certain things you have to do,” said Sneed. “You can’t just go in and work and get it done you have to go by everyone’s rules and that delays everything.”

The first step is fixing up the part of the building that’s still standing, it holds the waiting area and office. There’s a large portion of the wall mission and no electricity running through the building.

