One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash on Winchester Road, Fortune Drive

Scene of wreck on Winchester Road, Fortune Drive
Scene of wreck on Winchester Road, Fortune Drive(WAFF)
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person has died following a two-vehicle crash on Winchester Road and Fortune Drive on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Madison County Coroner. Another person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Huntsville Police.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes still remain closed due to the crash. Motorists are urged to use alternate routes.

WAFF will update with more information as it becomes available.

