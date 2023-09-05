Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration

One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash on Winchester Rd., Fortune Dr.

Eastbound and westbound lanes were closed due to the wreck.
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person has died following a two-vehicle crash on Winchester Road and Fortune Drive on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Madison County Coroner.

Huntsville Police have identified 60-year-old Pamela Milton of Huntsville as the person who died at the scene.

Another person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Huntsville Police.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes were closed due to the crash but have since been reopened.

WAFF will update with more information as it becomes available.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers charged incorrect tax rate at Alabama Walmart locations
Walmart customers charged incorrect totals after food tax reduction in Alabama
Suspect arrested in connection to Quality Circle homicide investigation
Suspect arrested in connection to Quality Circle homicide investigation
Shooting on Bonnell Dr. results in 2 deaths, HPD serving warrant related to investigation
2 victims identified in shooting on Bonnell Dr., HPD searching for person of interest
WAFF
Sparkman football player killed in Lawrence Co. crash following police pursuit
District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
North Alabama State Rep. David Cole resigns, signs plea agreement

Latest News

Decatur City leaders discuss fiscal year budget allocations
Decatur City leaders discuss fiscal year budget allocations
WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
Sparkman football player killed in Lawrence Co. crash following police pursuit
If you have any information on his whereabouts contact HPD Major Crimes Unit Investigators...
HPD searching for capital murder suspect in connection to Bonnell Dr. shooting
Walmart is extending an apologetic offering to Alabama customers who were affected by the...
Walmart offering $5 gift card to Alabama customers following sales tax overcharge