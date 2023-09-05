Deals
Mount Vernon man charged with fraud from various jurisdictions across Alabama

Benjamin Jay Adams
Benjamin Jay Adams(Decatur Police Department)
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from Mount Vernon has been arrested after stealing an identity from multiple jurisdictions across Alabama in Decatur.

According to the Decatur Police, a Decatur business filed a report regarding fraud being perpetrated by the same person from multiple jurisdictions on August 30. From there, Decatur Police Detective Ferguson identified the suspect as 46-year-old Benjamin Jay Adams.

Police say Adams entered a Decatur business and personally took the identifying information of a victim to complete multiple purchases totaling in excess of $6,000.

Detective Ferguson discovered the same male entered the same business located in other jurisdictions throughout the state of Alabama and committed a similar type of fraud.

Police were able to positively identify Adams through multiple photos from surveillance videos they received.

Adams was located by the Madison Police Department on August 31, while he was attempting to commit fraud at a similar business location in Madison. Madison PD then transported Adams to the Morgan County Jail where he was booked for a $30,000 bond.

The investigation continued and the police say Detective Ferguson made contact with the victim who confirmed Adams was not associated with the business and did not have permission to utilize his personal information to gain access to the business account.

Detective Ferguson then was able to obtain warrants for Adams’ arrest on Sept. 1.

He was charged with three counts of identity theft charges. Detective Ferguson executed the warrants on Adams at the Morgan County Jail where he was still incarcerated for a previous charge of theft of property first degree.

Adams was booked in the Morgan County Jail. His bond is set at $90,000.

The investigation remains ongoing and more charges are expected.

