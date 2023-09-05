Lauderdale Co. School System looking to build new career and technical center

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) -Work is beginning to bring a new Lauderdale County School building next to where the AG Center is planned.

The school system is expecting to open a brand new career technical center. The current career center is well over 60 years old and officials said they are close to running out of room to put equipment.

Principal Scott Jones said that a bid will be put out by the end of the month to begin construction.

The Allen Thornton Career Technical Center is home to students from seven different schools in the Lauderdale County School system looking to get a head start on their future. Principal Jones said he could not be more excited for what this means for future students.

“We had to take the lunchroom and turn it into a kitchen so some of the things wasn’t the exact way that it should be,” Jones said. “We’ve had architects at the firm working with our teachers and with some other people to make it more state of the art and make it more efficient. It will also be bigger which will accommodate more students.”

Jones said after the bid is put out he expects construction to take at most two years to complete.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.