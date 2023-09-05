Deals
Lauderdale Co. School System looking to build new career and technical center

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
By Aria Pons
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) -Work is beginning to bring a new Lauderdale County School building next to where the AG Center is planned.

The school system is expecting to open a brand new career technical center. The current career center is well over 60 years old and officials said they are close to running out of room to put equipment.

Principal Scott Jones said that a bid will be put out by the end of the month to begin construction.

The Allen Thornton Career Technical Center is home to students from seven different schools in the Lauderdale County School system looking to get a head start on their future. Principal Jones said he could not be more excited for what this means for future students.

“We had to take the lunchroom and turn it into a kitchen so some of the things wasn’t the exact way that it should be,” Jones said. “We’ve had architects at the firm working with our teachers and with some other people to make it more state of the art and make it more efficient. It will also be bigger which will accommodate more students.”

Jones said after the bid is put out he expects construction to take at most two years to complete.

