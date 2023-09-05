Isolated Heavy Showers Expected For NW AL Through the Afternoon

We started off with a few isolated showers this morning, but most of us are dry this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Expect afternoon highs to stay seasonal in the upper 80s and low 90s. Additional isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible through the afternoon and into the evening hours for areas mainly west of I-65, so keep the rain gear handy.

Skies will remain mostly clear overnight with lows staying mild and muggy in the upper 60s to low 70s. The calm conditions will lead to some patchy fog developing for the Wednesday morning commute. Wednesday will bring better chances of scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, and a few storms may be stronger in nature with heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower 90s again with higher humidity.

A cold front will move through on Thursday bringing another round of scattered showers and storms, and again some storms may be on the stronger side. Behind the cold front will be a great stretch of September weather for Friday through the weekend with high temperatures staying in the middle 80s with sunny and dry conditions expected.

