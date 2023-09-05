Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration

HPD searching for capital murder suspect in connection to Bonnell Drive shooting

By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has obtained two capital murder warrants for someone they believed is connected to the shooting death of two women on Bonnell Drive on Aug. 29.

Investigators are looking for 23-year-old Tye’ Deshun Stevens of Huntsville, who they believe is in Anniston, AL or Columbia, S.C. He is also believed to be driving a silver car with an unknown tag.

Investigators are looking for 23-year-old Tye’ Deshun Stevens of Huntsville, who they believe...
Investigators are looking for 23-year-old Tye’ Deshun Stevens of Huntsville, who they believe is in Anniston, AL or Columbia, S.C.(HPD)

If you see Stevens, do not attempt to make contact. If you have any information on his whereabouts contact HPD Major Crimes Unit Investigators Julian Johnson at (256)924-1778

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers charged incorrect tax rate at Alabama Walmart locations
Walmart customers charged incorrect totals after food tax reduction in Alabama
Suspect arrested in connection to Quality Circle homicide investigation
Suspect arrested in connection to Quality Circle homicide investigation
Shooting on Bonnell Dr. results in 2 deaths, HPD serving warrant related to investigation
2 victims identified in shooting on Bonnell Dr., HPD searching for person of interest
District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
North Alabama State Rep. David Cole resigns, signs plea agreement
WAFF
Sparkman football player killed in Lawrence Co. crash following police pursuit

Latest News

The pursuit allegedly reached speeds of over 100 mph at times.
Florida man charged following high-speed pursuit from Marshall Co. into Madison Co.
According to investigators, excessive speed and the possibility of alcohol was the cause of the...
3 people killed in crash near South Hatch, Ashe Blvd. in Sheffield
Eastbound and westbound lanes were closed due to the wreck.
One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash on Winchester Road, Fortune Drive
Benjamin Jay Adams
Mount Vernon man charged with fraud from various jurisdictions across Alabama