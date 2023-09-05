HPD searching for capital murder suspect in connection to Bonnell Drive shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has obtained two capital murder warrants for someone they believed is connected to the shooting death of two women on Bonnell Drive on Aug. 29.

Investigators are looking for 23-year-old Tye’ Deshun Stevens of Huntsville, who they believe is in Anniston, AL or Columbia, S.C. He is also believed to be driving a silver car with an unknown tag.

Investigators are looking for 23-year-old Tye’ Deshun Stevens of Huntsville, who they believe is in Anniston, AL or Columbia, S.C. (HPD)

If you see Stevens, do not attempt to make contact. If you have any information on his whereabouts contact HPD Major Crimes Unit Investigators Julian Johnson at (256)924-1778

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.