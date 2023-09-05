Deals
Highs in the 90s with scattered storms through Thursday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Tuesday morning. I hope you had a chance to enjoy the beautiful weather over the long Labor Day weekend! 

We are starting off with a few isolated rain showers and partly cloudy skies early this morning.  Morning temps are warm in the 70s with a muggy feel.  A mix of sun and clouds will be expected today with highs warming into the lower 90s.  Isolated to widely scattered rain showers and storms will be possible from mid-morning into the evening hours for areas along and west of I-65. 

Skies will remain mostly clear overnight with lows staying warm in the upper 60s, the calm conditions will lead to some patchy fog developing for the Wednesday morning commute.  Wednesday will bring better chances of scattered to numerous rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, a few storms may be stronger in nature with heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds.  High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower 90s again with high humidity. 

A cold front will move through on Thursday bringing another round of scattered showers and storms, again some storms may be on the stronger side.  Behind the cold front will be a great stretch of September weather for Friday through the weekend with high temperatures staying in the middle 80s with sunny and dry conditions expected.

