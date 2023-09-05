Florida man charged following high-speed pursuit from Marshall Co. into Madison Co.

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from Florida has been charged after driving at a high rate of speed from Marshall County into Madison County.

According to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, a man identified as 28-year-old, Robert Lanning, of Melbourne, Fla. was driving at a high rate of speed on Monday on Highway 431 North near Keller Shell. The BMW allegedly passed two trucks on the shoulder, almost crashing into one. Deputy William Jarmon activated emergency equipment to catch the BMW pursuit suspect and pursued the individual into Madison County.

Deputies say the BMW turned around in New Hope and then re-entered back into Marshall County.

The pursuit allegedly reached speeds of over 100 mph at times.

Guntersville Police deployed spike strips near the state highway department but were unsuccessful, deputies confirmed. Guntersville Police then joined in the pursuit with Marshall County Sheriff’s deputies as they crossed the river bridge.

When the BMW approached the Highway 69 intersection, the driver attempted to turn right and ended up losing control, striking another vehicle as it was turning onto Highway 431 South.

After the vehicle came to a stop, the suspect in the BMW was taken into custody and transported to Huntsville Hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle struck was taken to Marshall Medical North and later released.

It was later determined Lanning was wanted on a felony probation violation warrant out of Georgia related to a felony family domestic violence conviction. Also, Lanning is wanted out of Georgia and Florida for failure to appear on DUI and several traffic-related offenses.

Lanning is currently in custody for felony attempt to elude, probation violation from Georgia, and numerous other traffic offenses. He still remains under guard in the hospital with no bond, deputies say.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the incident and additional charges may be added.

