Financial advisor breaks down the important changes coming to retirement savings plans

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Savers age 50 and up are currently able to contribute more into 401(k) plans than their younger counterparts.

However, there’s a significant change that may impact these catch-up contributions for higher wage-earners. Financial advisor, Jay McGowan from The Welch Group explains the process.

McGowan says if you pull in a good salary and are close to the 401(k) contribution limit, catch-up contributions can be a smart financial move to make.

But first things first, the changes to the catch-up contributions have been delayed by two years. They were set to start in 2024, but recently got pushed to 2026. “So regardless of your income, 401(k) savers will actually have two more years to make the catch-up contributions on a pre-tax basis,” McGowan said.

The wealth management expert goes onto explain, “if you’re 50 years of age or older, you can not only put in this year, the $22,500 into a 401(k), but you can also put an additional $7,500 on top of that. So, the big benefit is it saves you a tax in the current year,” McGowan said.

He gives an example of how this could help higher wage earners make even more. “For instance, somebody that’s in the 35% tax bracket, if they put that additional $7,500 in, it’ll save them about $2,600 in federal income taxes. It can be a very big benefit,” McGowan explains.

Something to note based on the recent changes being delayed by two years, McGowan says you will not save the $2,600 in federal tax this year. On the other hand, he says that gives people more time to save.

A con of not being able to put money into a pre-tax account if you’re over the $145,000 earnings limit is that you’ll have to pay more taxes in the current year.

A pro of these changes to 401(k) catch-up contributions, according to McGowan, is that big time earners will be forced to put money into a Roth account and see that grow over time. The financial official says, just be patient. “You don’t get a tax benefit today, but when you take the money out in the future, you don’t pay any income tax.”

