Businesses at Southgate Mall are allowed to open back up after a week of being closed down

WAFF 48 Reporting
By Aria Pons
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - After a week of being shut down, all of the businesses at the Southgate Mall are back open.

The owners of the mall, Aronov Realty group, and the Muscle Shoals Fire Department were at the mall today reviewing safety policies and giving businesses approval to open back up. Last Tuesday, firefighters shut down the mall and the businesses attached to it because of a blocked waterline, which firefighters said created a fire hazard.

An official with the Aronov company said he is excited to finally have all of the businesses opened back up for both the shop owners and the customers who have been dropping by.

“Trying to get this open as soon as possible,” David Hawood said. “We know it’s an inconvenience not only for the stores but for the customers here as well. So we’re excited to have those back open. We’ve had some issues with the fire main here so we are going to replace the entire fire main.”

Hawood is the property manager for the Aronov Realty group. He said to make sure this doesn’t happen again, the company is planning to replace the entire fire main.

