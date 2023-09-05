Deals
3 people killed in crash near South Hatch, Ashe Blvd. in Sheffield

(KWQC)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Three people died in an early morning crash on Friday in Sheffield.

Around 3 a.m. on Sept. 1, officers with the Sheffield Police Department responded to reports of a crash in the area of South Hatch Blvd. and Ashe Blvd., according to Police Chief Ricky Terry. Responding officers said a vehicle appeared to have flipped several times and came to a stop on Ashe Blvd.

All three people in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene:

  • Jalisa Ricks, age 35
  • Tina Wright, age 27
  • Tabitha Black, age 28

According to investigators, excessive speed and the possibility of alcohol was the cause of the crash.

Sheffield’s Traffic Homicide Investigator and ALEA continue to investigate.

