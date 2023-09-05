3 people killed in crash near South Hatch, Ashe Blvd. in Sheffield

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Three people died in an early morning crash on Friday in Sheffield.

Around 3 a.m. on Sept. 1, officers with the Sheffield Police Department responded to reports of a crash in the area of South Hatch Blvd. and Ashe Blvd., according to Police Chief Ricky Terry. Responding officers said a vehicle appeared to have flipped several times and came to a stop on Ashe Blvd.

All three people in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene:

Jalisa Ricks, age 35

Tina Wright, age 27

Tabitha Black, age 28

According to investigators, excessive speed and the possibility of alcohol was the cause of the crash.

Sheffield’s Traffic Homicide Investigator and ALEA continue to investigate.

