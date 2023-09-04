Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

UNA Students: Sorority Bid Day gives people a way to create their home away from home

WAFF 48 Reporting
By Aria Pons
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -If you heard some loud noise over by the University of North Alabama, it could have been from excited students.

It was bid day for the sororities on campus. Greek life has been established for well over 50 years there and is one of the oldest organizations on campus. Around 190 girls signed up to be a part of a sorority and the numbers are up from last year.

More than 200 people were packed around the amphitheater to watch their family members and friends run home to their sorority. One of the members and a UNA senior Emily Norman said it is important to be a part of an organization to establish your own little family while at school.

“It just kind of meant finding like a community or almost like a family down here,” Norma said. “A lot of these girls come from out of state or just other areas where they can’t really get home fast. And so coming from a family unit to UNA, and then you’re a freshmen, it’s just like a fish out of water scenario sometimes. So just being able to have someone to like call on and be like this is kind of my family down here in a way.”

Around 150 people joined a sorority this year.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers charged incorrect tax rate at Alabama Walmart locations
Walmart customers charged incorrect totals after food tax reduction in Alabama
Suspect arrested in connection to Quality Circle homicide investigation
Suspect arrested in connection to Quality Circle homicide investigation
Shooting on Bonnell Dr. results in 2 deaths, HPD serving warrant related to investigation
2 victims identified in shooting on Bonnell Dr., HPD searching for person of interest
District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
North Alabama State Rep. David Cole resigns, signs plea agreement
Crash scene in Huntsville
Huntsville Police identify man who died after crash at Clinton Ave., Governors Dr.

Latest News

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Local Florence couples creates new app aimed to spot skin cancer faster
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission facing another lawsuit
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Florence couple creates new app aimed to spot skin cancer faster
WAFF 48 Reporting
Coon Dog Cemetery celebrates 86 years this Labor Day