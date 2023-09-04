UNA Students: Sorority Bid Day gives people a way to create their home away from home

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -If you heard some loud noise over by the University of North Alabama, it could have been from excited students.

It was bid day for the sororities on campus. Greek life has been established for well over 50 years there and is one of the oldest organizations on campus. Around 190 girls signed up to be a part of a sorority and the numbers are up from last year.

More than 200 people were packed around the amphitheater to watch their family members and friends run home to their sorority. One of the members and a UNA senior Emily Norman said it is important to be a part of an organization to establish your own little family while at school.

“It just kind of meant finding like a community or almost like a family down here,” Norma said. “A lot of these girls come from out of state or just other areas where they can’t really get home fast. And so coming from a family unit to UNA, and then you’re a freshmen, it’s just like a fish out of water scenario sometimes. So just being able to have someone to like call on and be like this is kind of my family down here in a way.”

Around 150 people joined a sorority this year.

