One person killed in Lawrence Co. single-vehicle crash following pursuit

By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A person has died following a police pursuit from Decatur into Courtland in a single-vehicle crash on Monday morning.

According to Decatur Police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop at 2:40 a.m. on a vehicle at 67 and Danville Road, however, the driver failed to stop and led police on a pursuit into Lawrence County. Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle and then struck a tree on Jefferson Street in Courtland.

The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) continues to investigate the crash.

