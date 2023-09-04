Deals
One person in critical condition following Decatur shooting, police say

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff, Claudia Peppenhorst and Savannah Sapp
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Morgan Hospital’s Parkway Medical Center was placed on lockdown Sunday night after an incident elsewhere in the city, according to Decatur Police.

Police said that at least one person was shot around 8:30 p.m. on Cleveland Avenue near Bruce Street. The victim’s identity has not been released, but we are told they are a male. They were taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition. Police say they arrived at Decatur Morgan Hospital’s Parkway Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds before being transferred.

No arrests have been made at this time.

