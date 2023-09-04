Mostly sunny & hot today with a chance for showers/storms for locations west of I-65

Deals
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:49 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, most locations will enjoy a mostly sunny day with temps in the upper 80s and low 90s. For locations along the Mississippi/Alabama state line, there is a chance for afternoon thunderstorms that may produce heavy rain. Tonight, upper 60s with partly cloudy conditions.

Tuesday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm, otherwise more humid and hotter. Low to mid 90s.

Dry Tuesday night and Wednesday before another chance of rain for the end of the week. Thursday into Thursday night has the highest chance for rain. High temps will reach the low to mid 90s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Overnight low temps in the upper 60s and low 70s. Early call for the weekend, sunny both days. High temps in the mid to upper 80s.

