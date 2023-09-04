Deals
Morgan County man charged following traffic violation, fleeing on foot in Flint

Terry Stanley Davis
Terry Stanley Davis(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLINT, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hartselle man was arrested Sunday night after failing to stop for a traffic violation, attempting to elude Morgan County deputies.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle in the Flint area and the driver did not comply. Deputies said the driver later exited his moving vehicle and attempted to flee on foot on Danville Road near Vaughn Bridge Road. While the vehicle was still moving, it left the roadway and crashed through a fence.

The scene of the crash in Flint after the vehicle left the roadway through a fence.
The scene of the crash in Flint after the vehicle left the roadway through a fence.(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say Terry Stanley Davis, 53-year-old, was quickly apprehended after the short foot pursuit. He was checked by medical and booked into the Morgan County Jail. His bond is set at $10,000.00.

Davis was arrested on two prior outstanding felony warrants for Theft of Property - 1st Degree with additional charges and numerous traffic citations pending.

