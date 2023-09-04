Deals
Jazz in the Park returns at Huntsville’s Big Spring Park

Fans jam with saxophonist Erisa Nicole at the first Jazz in the Park concert of 2023
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Jazz in the Park is back for another fall concert series in downtown Huntsville.

Erisa Nicole, Tr3ple Threat and Jessy J kicked off the 2023 show schedule with a performance in front of a massive crowd Sunday night.

Kenneth Anderson is the Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for the city of Huntsville. He’s also one of the major promoters for Jazz in the Park. He’s thrilled about the lineup of artists this year. “It highlights some of the best artists in smooth jazz from around the nation and around the world.” Anderson told WAFF 48. “These are Grammy Award winning and Grammy nominated artists. Some of them are local, some are regional, some are national, some are international. This is our opportunity to share the universal language of music with our community and do it in an environment that is safe, family friendly, fun and also free.”

Not only do people get to enjoy a great, free show on Sunday, but local students get a free lesson from a professional on Monday. “Our headliners will perform on stage on Sunday nights in September and the next day they will go into one of our Huntsville City Schools and do a master class with a jazz orchestra and jazz band. I think that makes it very unique.” Anderson said.

Click here to see the full schedule for the 2023 Jazz in the Park concert series.

