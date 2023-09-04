Happy Labor Day! Isolated Storms Possible For Northwest Alabama This Afternoon

For your Labor Day, most locations will enjoy plenty of sun with afternoon highs topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s. There is a chance for an isolated afternoon thunderstorm that may produce heavy rain and lightning for locations mainly west of I-65. However, I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans today because most areas will stay completely dry. Dry and calm conditions will persist through the evening hours with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be a slightly warmer and a bit more muggy in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday, plan on a slight chance of showers and storms during the early morning hours, otherwise more humid and hotter by the afternoon. High temperatures will stay seasonal in the upper 80s and low 90s with overnight lows falling back into the low and mid 70s.

Expect a dry Tuesday night and mainly dry Wednesday before another chance of rain for the end of the week. Thursday into Thursday night has the highest chance for rain and some storms may be on the stronger side. Main threats include brief gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall. We’ll start to dry out by Friday and into next weekend with temperatures trending cooler in the low to mid 80s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.