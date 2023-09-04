Decatur Police investigate shooting on Cleveland Ave.

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Morgan Hospital’s Parkway Medical Center was placed on lockdown after an incident elsewhere in the city on Sunday evening.

Police are now confirming that at least one person was shot around 8:30 p.m. on Cleveland Avenue near Bruce Street. The victim’s identity has not been released, but we are told they are a male. They were taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition. Police say they arrived at Decatur Morgan Hospital’s Parkway Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds before being transferred.

No arrests have been made at this time.

