Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Decatur Police investigate shooting on Cleveland Ave.

Decatur Police on the scene of a shooting at Cleveland Ave. & Bruce Street on Sunday, September...
Decatur Police on the scene of a shooting at Cleveland Ave. & Bruce Street on Sunday, September 3rd(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Morgan Hospital’s Parkway Medical Center was placed on lockdown after an incident elsewhere in the city on Sunday evening.

Police are now confirming that at least one person was shot around 8:30 p.m. on Cleveland Avenue near Bruce Street. The victim’s identity has not been released, but we are told they are a male. They were taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition. Police say they arrived at Decatur Morgan Hospital’s Parkway Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds before being transferred.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers charged incorrect tax rate at Alabama Walmart locations
Walmart customers charged incorrect totals after food tax reduction in Alabama
Suspect arrested in connection to Quality Circle homicide investigation
Suspect arrested in connection to Quality Circle homicide investigation
Shooting on Bonnell Dr. results in 2 deaths, HPD serving warrant related to investigation
2 victims identified in shooting on Bonnell Dr., HPD searching for person of interest
District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
North Alabama State Rep. David Cole resigns, signs plea agreement
Crash scene in Huntsville
Huntsville Police identify man who died after crash at Clinton Ave., Governors Dr.

Latest News

Fans jam with saxophonist Erisa Nicole at the first Jazz in the Park concert of 2023
Jazz in the Park returns at Huntsville’s Big Spring Park
Players compete in the Alabama State Chess Championship in Madison on Sunday, September 3rd
Madison hosts statewide chess tournament
Bill Savoie was competing for the Alabama Chess Championship in Madison this weekend
Bill Savoie on chess
Decatur firefighters gather outside Presbyterian Towers on Saturday night while waiting for the...
Nearly 100 residents evacuated following fire at Presbyterian Towers