Coon Dog Cemetery celebrates 86 years this Labor Day

CHEROKEE, Ala. (WAFF) - Every Labor Day, the Key Underwood Coon Dog Memorial Graveyard hosts people from all over to celebrate the hard working dogs put to rest there.

The first dog was buried there on Sept. 4, 1937. There are always bands, vendors, and more than 50 people gathering right beside the graves. One woman remembers visiting the site when she was just a little girl and she does not plan on stopping any time soon.

“Oh, to me, it’s great because this is a one of a kind thing,” she said. “There’s no other place in the world like this. I’m just glad they just keep on keeping on with it. So as long as they do that, I’ll keep on visiting.”

She said the cemetery is one of her favorite places to see while visiting family.

