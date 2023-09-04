Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Calera High School football player killed in single-vehicle crash

Brayden Ray was killed around 12:30 a.m. in a single-vehicle crash, according to Shelby County...
Brayden Ray was killed around 12:30 a.m. in a single-vehicle crash, according to Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans.(Source: MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 15-year-old Calera High School football player died in a crash Sunday.

Brayden Ray was killed around 12:30 a.m. in a single-vehicle crash, according to Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans. He was a sophomore.

The wreck happened on Highway 70 near the Waterford Subdivision. Ray was alone in the vehicle

Cindy Warner with Shelby County Schools said the school has implemented its crisis response plan, which included meeting with the football team at a practice held early Monday morning. Counselors were on hand to meet with the players and coaches.

Counseling services will also be provided at the school when classes resume Tuesday.

“We are all saddened by the loss of Brayden Ray. He was a young, bright talent within our school,” said Principal Chris Myles. “This has been a difficult time for our close knit community. We will continue to have counseling services available to our students, faculty and staff.”


google maps embed

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers charged incorrect tax rate at Alabama Walmart locations
Walmart customers charged incorrect totals after food tax reduction in Alabama
Suspect arrested in connection to Quality Circle homicide investigation
Suspect arrested in connection to Quality Circle homicide investigation
Shooting on Bonnell Dr. results in 2 deaths, HPD serving warrant related to investigation
2 victims identified in shooting on Bonnell Dr., HPD searching for person of interest
District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
North Alabama State Rep. David Cole resigns, signs plea agreement
Crash scene in Huntsville
Huntsville Police identify man who died after crash at Clinton Ave., Governors Dr.

Latest News

Terry Stanley Davis
Morgan County man charged following traffic violation, fleeing on foot in Flint
Fatal crash
Albertville HS student-athlete dies in single-vehicle crash
A person has died following a police pursuit from Decatur into Courtland in a single-vehicle...
One person killed in Lawrence Co. single-vehicle crash following pursuit
Decatur Police on the scene of a shooting at Cleveland Ave. & Bruce Street on Sunday, September...
One person in critical condition following overnight Decatur shooting, police say