Calera High School football player killed in single-vehicle crash

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 15-year-old Calera High School football player died in a crash Sunday.

Brayden Ray was killed around 12:30 a.m. in a single-vehicle crash, according to Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans. He was a sophomore.

The wreck happened on Highway 70 near the Waterford Subdivision. Ray was alone in the vehicle

Cindy Warner with Shelby County Schools said the school has implemented its crisis response plan, which included meeting with the football team at a practice held early Monday morning. Counselors were on hand to meet with the players and coaches.

Counseling services will also be provided at the school when classes resume Tuesday.

“We are all saddened by the loss of Brayden Ray. He was a young, bright talent within our school,” said Principal Chris Myles. “This has been a difficult time for our close knit community. We will continue to have counseling services available to our students, faculty and staff.”

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

