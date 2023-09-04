Albertville HS identifies student-athlete killed in single-vehicle crash

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 16-year-old Albertville High School student has died following a Monday morning single-vehicle crash in Albertville.

According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, at approximately 7 a.m. officers responded to the 2500 block of Alabama Highway 205 North.

After arriving at the scene, a 16-year-old Julius Jamear Staten deceased. Staten was a member on his school’s football team.

AHS said there will be multiple counselors on campus Tuesday for students who may need help coping.

Albertville High School shared the following on the loss of one of its students:

Please keep AHS in your thoughts and prayers today. AHS was notified this morning that we tragically lost one of our students in a vehicle accident. Due to student privacy we cannot release the name at this time. AHS will have multiple counselors on campus tomorrow for any student that may need help coping with such a tragedy.

ACS released the following statement:

It is with heavy hearts today that we share the devastating news of a tragic car accident that occurred this morning involving one of our beloved students who was also a member of our football team. Our entire system is deeply saddened by this loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family during this incredibly difficult time. We extend our heartfelt condolences and support to them. Our top priority is to ensure that all students and staff receive the support they need to cope with this tragic loss. Counselors and support services from multiple agencies and local churches will be available tomorrow at the high school to help our students and staff navigate through this challenging time. LifePoint Church has graciously opened its doors to provide support and assistance tonight as well. ACS is a tight-knit community, and together, we will find strength and support one another through this difficult period of grief and mourning. We encourage all students, staff, and community members to reach out to one another, lean on their support networks, and remember the positive impact this student had on our lives. If any student needs to talk to someone, our dedicated Mental health Coordinator Kristi Rains can be reached at krains@albertk12.org. We will share additional information about memorial services and ways to support the family as details become available. In this moment of sorrow, we ask for your understanding, compassion, and respect for the privacy of the family and our school community.

Albertville Police Department is investigating the crash.

