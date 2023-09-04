23-year-old Devin McDonald killed on Quality Circle remembered by family

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) -A family in Madison County is mourning the loss of 23-year-old Devin McDonald. McDonald was killed on Quality Circle in Huntsville early Tuesday morning. His alleged killer is behind bars, but the family is still processing their new life without Devin.

“He always wanted to see people smile,” said Devin’s mother Kenyelle Raybon. “Even if he was having a bad day, he wanted to see other people smile and just be positive.”

Raybon said her son was a beacon of light in their family. Many of the family members remembered Devin for his bright smile and sense of humor that always uplifted the family.

”I wanted everybody to remember Devin as the person who always had a smile on his face,” said Devin’s cousin Krishna Garth. “He would always have you laughing no matter what it was about.”

“He was awesome and anywhere he walked in he just lit up the room, he stood out,” said Devin’s aunt Kenya Garth.

Now that the tragedy of Devin’s murder has struck their family, they are relying on their faith to guide them through this tragic situation.

“When tragedy’s like this come about, pulling together and allowing God to direct and lead and guide us is the key,” said Raybon.

That faith is also allowing the family to use their tragedy as a ministry tool. Through their grief, they want to bring other’s closer to God.

“I don’t want the community to just know my son as the murder victim that was murdered on Quality Circle,” Raybon said. “I want his death to be a blessing to others. Devin’s name will definitely go on and his death will not be in vain.”

Devin’s uncle Donnie Burton said his message to the community is simple.

“Please put the guns down and stop the violence,” Burton said.

Devin’s cousin Tanya Clark said they want justice for Devin, and they’re praying for his accused killer to find God and faith.

“Devin did not deserve any of what he experienced on the 28th of August and our family will stand for together, pray together and make sure that they see the judge when it’s time,” Clark said.

