Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

2-year-old Michigan boy hit, killed by utility trailer

By 16 News Now and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU/Gray News) - A 2-year-old boy from Michigan is dead after police say he was hit by a utility trailer driven by a family member.

Michigan State Police troopers were called around 3:30 p.m. Friday to a home in Porter Township on reports of a small child being struck by a trailer. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive 2-year-old boy, according to WNDU.

Police say lifesaving measures were attempted, but they were unsuccessful. The child was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified at this time.

Police believe a 57-year-old family member was preparing to move a utility trailer with a pickup truck across the property when the boy wandered between the truck and trailer.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers charged incorrect tax rate at Alabama Walmart locations
Walmart customers charged incorrect totals after food tax reduction in Alabama
Suspect arrested in connection to Quality Circle homicide investigation
Suspect arrested in connection to Quality Circle homicide investigation
Shooting on Bonnell Dr. results in 2 deaths, HPD serving warrant related to investigation
2 victims identified in shooting on Bonnell Dr., HPD searching for person of interest
District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
North Alabama State Rep. David Cole resigns, signs plea agreement
Crash scene in Huntsville
Huntsville Police identify man who died after crash at Clinton Ave., Governors Dr.

Latest News

Madison Chess Tournament
Toyota Field hosts statewide chess tournament
WAFF AM 6:30-7:00am – Syncbak
Stores at Southgate Mall could reopen Tuesday
Big Spring Park - Jazz in the Park Huntsville
Jazz in the Park returns at Huntsville’s Big Spring Park
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference July 24,...
Vice President Kamala Harris to face doubts and dysfunction at Southeast Asia summit
Steve Harwell, the 56-year-old co-founder and longtime singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, is...
Smash Mouth original lead singer in hospice care, band manager says