2 women shot, killed in Birmingham; victims shot at again as they arrived at UAB Hospital
Three other people were injured
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly double shooting.
Police confirm two women were shot and killed just after 2 a.m. Three other people were injured.
Authorities have identified the victims as 24-year-old Markiezia Atkins and 33-year-old Chaveda Willis.
Officers learned that Atkins, Willis and a man arrived at UAB Hospital by private vehicle, all suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
When the victims arrived at UAB Hospital’s emergency room, the car they were in was shot at. Gunfire also hit an SUV belonging to UAB Police and a hospital emergency room door.
UAB Hospital staff pronounced Atkins and Willis dead. The man suffered life-threatening injuries.
While officers were at UAB Hospital, they learned two additional gunshot victims arrived by private vehicle. The women sustained non life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses tell WBRC the shooting first started outside of Aria Restaurant and Lounge located in the 900 Block of 5th Avenue North.
Police believe the gunfire stemmed from a targeted attack; however, many of the victims who were struck by gunfire appear to have been bystanders.
No one is currently in custody.
If anyone has information pertaining to the case, please contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764, or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
We will update this story when more information becomes available.
