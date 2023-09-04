2 women shot, killed in Birmingham; victims shot at again as they arrived at UAB Hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly double shooting.

Police confirm two women were shot and killed just after 2 a.m. Three other people were injured.

Authorities have identified the victims as 24-year-old Markiezia Atkins and 33-year-old Chaveda Willis.

Officers learned that Atkins, Willis and a man arrived at UAB Hospital by private vehicle, all suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

When the victims arrived at UAB Hospital’s emergency room, the car they were in was shot at. Gunfire also hit an SUV belonging to UAB Police and a hospital emergency room door.

UAB Hospital staff pronounced Atkins and Willis dead. The man suffered life-threatening injuries.

While officers were at UAB Hospital, they learned two additional gunshot victims arrived by private vehicle. The women sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses tell WBRC the shooting first started outside of Aria Restaurant and Lounge located in the 900 Block of 5th Avenue North.

Police believe the gunfire stemmed from a targeted attack; however, many of the victims who were struck by gunfire appear to have been bystanders.

No one is currently in custody.

If anyone has information pertaining to the case, please contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764, or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

On Monday, September 4, 2023, at approximately 2:37 a.m., Birmingham Police Officers were called to Aria Lounge and Restaurant, 930 5th Avenue North, and UAB Emergency Room on several individuals shot. Also, once several of the victims arrived at UAB Hospital by private vehicle they were fired upon again as they attempted to seek treatment. The UAB Hospital Emergency Room as well as an unoccupied UAB Police Vehicle were struck by gunfire. Four females and one male were shot. Two females lost their lives to yet again another senseless act of violence in our city. Early indications are those who were shot were most likely innocent victims. As a result, we have two women whose lives were cut entirely too short. Two families were destroyed, and three other victims will have to live with the scars of this senseless violence for the rest of their lives. The vast majority of our citizens want a safer, better Birmingham, yet we continue to have a small group who can only resolve conflict by gunfire. Our city and its leadership will continue to work hard every day to hold those accountable for senseless acts of violence such as this morning’s incident. It is imperative for everyone to work together to prevent and eliminate future acts of violence. Put the guns down, they don’t solve problems, they only create bigger problems, and destroy families and our city. Birmingham and our residents deserve better.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

